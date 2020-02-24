El colombiano José Jiménez ganó el IRT de Oberá

El Maestro Internacional colombiano José Mauricio Jiménez, se adjudicó invicto el torneo IRT Copa Ciudad de Oberá, el cual finalizó este lunes en el complejo deportivo “Ian Barney” de Oberá.
Jiménez, ganó las seis partidas disputadas, las dos últimas ante la uruguaya Daiana De León, por la mañana y frente al salteño Hernán Canchi, que fue segundo, a la tarde.
El tercer puesto fue compartido por Stefan Botz y Juan Carlos Silva (Club Ajedrez Oberá), De León y el posadeño Esteban Carlino.
La competencia, válida para el ránking internacional del juego ciencia, fue organizado por la Asociación Club Ajedrez Oberá y contó con el acompañamiento del Ministerio de Deportes y la fiscalización de la Federación Argentina de Ajedrez.
Las posiciones finales
|Rk.
|Nombre
|Fed
|Rtg
|Club/City
|Pts.
|1
|IM
|Jimenez Jose Mauricio
|COL
|2226
|6,0
|2
|Canchi Hernan
|ARG
|1755
|Fed. Salteña
|5,0
|3
|Botz Stefan
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|4,5
|4
|WCM
|De Leon Daiana
|URU
|1606
|Obras
|4,5
|5
|Silva Juan Carlos
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|4,5
|6
|Carlino Esteban
|ARG
|1888
|Club Ajedrez Posadas
|4,0
|7
|Pintos Ignacio
|ARG
|1574
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|4,0
|8
|Gomez Antonio Cesar
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|4,0
|9
|Caceres Juan Ramon
|ARG
|1335
|Don Bosco
|4,0
|10
|Paz Fernando Roberto
|ARG
|1542
|APSEE
|4,0
|11
|Alvarez Jesus Esteban
|ARG
|1416
|Club Ajedrez Posadas
|4,0
|12
|Centurion Genaro
|ARG
|1148
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,5
|13
|Paz Fernando Eduardo
|ARG
|1463
|FASGBA
|3,5
|14
|Rozental Sasha Valentin
|ARG
|1290
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,5
|15
|Ivasiuta Diego
|ARG
|0
|Ex Alumno 453
|3,5
|16
|Unternahrer Diego
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,5
|17
|Santa Cruz Nestor
|ARG
|1655
|Club Ajedrez Posadas
|3,5
|18
|Rios Sawczuk Kevin
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,5
|19
|Benitez Jorge Tomas
|ARG
|1416
|Escuela de Itapua
|3,5
|20
|Fernandez Leandro Daniel
|ARG
|1645
|ADAR
|3,5
|21
|Silva Lorenzo Alfonzo
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,5
|22
|Gonzalez Rodolfo
|ARG
|1566
|Don Bosco
|3,5
|23
|Chu Lau Carlos
|ARG
|1583
|Club Ajedrez Posadas
|3,5
|24
|ACM
|Owczarczyn Cristian Lucas
|ARG
|1455
|Escuela Itapúa
|3,5
|25
|Ferendiuk Hugo
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|26
|Unternahrer Maria Ingrid
|ARG
|1295
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|27
|Bohachenko Yonathan Emanuel
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|28
|Melnichuk Cesar
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|29
|Moragues Lautaro
|ARG
|0
|Jaque al Rey
|3,0
|30
|Cirilli Luis Mariano
|ARG
|1835
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|31
|Wereszczuk Francisco Santiago
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|3,0
|32
|Dutra Omar Horacio
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|33
|Rehe Octavio David
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|34
|Gargano Spinozzi Valentino
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|Gonzalez Ruben Ricardo
|ARG
|0
|FASGBA
|2,5
|Jimenez Maria Jose
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|37
|Ferreyra Martin Jesus
|ARG
|1138
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|38
|Dos Santos Sandra
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|39
|Arce Luis Lautaro
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|40
|Pizzuti Santino
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,5
|41
|Carrera Gabriel
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,0
|42
|Pinto Florencia Rosario
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,0
|43
|Fernandez Eric
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,0
|44
|Staudt Nahuel
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,0
|45
|Prez Angelo Matias
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|2,0
|46
|Gerber Joaquin Uriel
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|1,5
|47
|Dlutowski Garay Blas
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|1,5
|48
|De Almeida Santiago
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|1,5
|49
|Rodriguez Milena
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|1,5
|50
|Mattivi Dante Alejandro
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|1,0
|51
|Pacheco Rodrigo
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|0,5
|52
|Pinto Lautaro Manuel
|ARG
|0
|Club Ajedrez Oberá
|0,5
Fuente: redacción Deportes Misiones.
