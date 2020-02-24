«

El colombiano José Jiménez ganó el IRT de Oberá

El Maestro Internacional colombiano José Mauricio Jiménez, se adjudicó invicto el torneo IRT Copa Ciudad de Oberá, el cual finalizó este lunes en el complejo deportivo “Ian Barney” de Oberá.
Jiménez, ganó las seis partidas disputadas, las dos últimas ante la uruguaya Daiana De León, por la mañana y frente al salteño Hernán Canchi, que fue segundo, a la tarde.
El tercer puesto fue compartido por Stefan Botz y Juan Carlos Silva (Club Ajedrez Oberá), De León y el posadeño Esteban Carlino.
La competencia, válida para el ránking internacional del juego ciencia, fue organizado por la Asociación Club Ajedrez Oberá y contó con el acompañamiento del Ministerio de Deportes y la fiscalización de la Federación Argentina de Ajedrez.

Las posiciones finales

Rk. Nombre Fed Rtg Club/City Pts.
1 IM Jimenez Jose Mauricio COL 2226 6,0
2 Canchi Hernan ARG 1755 Fed. Salteña 5,0
3 Botz Stefan ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 4,5
4 WCM De Leon Daiana URU 1606 Obras 4,5
5 Silva Juan Carlos ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 4,5
6 Carlino Esteban ARG 1888 Club Ajedrez Posadas 4,0
7 Pintos Ignacio ARG 1574 Club Ajedrez Oberá 4,0
8 Gomez Antonio Cesar ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 4,0
9 Caceres Juan Ramon ARG 1335 Don Bosco 4,0
10 Paz Fernando Roberto ARG 1542 APSEE 4,0
11 Alvarez Jesus Esteban ARG 1416 Club Ajedrez Posadas 4,0
12 Centurion Genaro ARG 1148 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,5
13 Paz Fernando Eduardo ARG 1463 FASGBA 3,5
14 Rozental Sasha Valentin ARG 1290 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,5
15 Ivasiuta Diego ARG 0 Ex Alumno 453 3,5
16 Unternahrer Diego ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,5
17 Santa Cruz Nestor ARG 1655 Club Ajedrez Posadas 3,5
18 Rios Sawczuk Kevin ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,5
19 Benitez Jorge Tomas ARG 1416 Escuela de Itapua 3,5
20 Fernandez Leandro Daniel ARG 1645 ADAR 3,5
21 Silva Lorenzo Alfonzo ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,5
22 Gonzalez Rodolfo ARG 1566 Don Bosco 3,5
23 Chu Lau Carlos ARG 1583 Club Ajedrez Posadas 3,5
24 ACM Owczarczyn Cristian Lucas ARG 1455 Escuela Itapúa 3,5
25 Ferendiuk Hugo ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
26 Unternahrer Maria Ingrid ARG 1295 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
27 Bohachenko Yonathan Emanuel ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
28 Melnichuk Cesar ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
29 Moragues Lautaro ARG 0 Jaque al Rey 3,0
30 Cirilli Luis Mariano ARG 1835 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
31 Wereszczuk Francisco Santiago ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 3,0
32 Dutra Omar Horacio ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
33 Rehe Octavio David ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
34 Gargano Spinozzi Valentino ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
Gonzalez Ruben Ricardo ARG 0 FASGBA 2,5
Jimenez Maria Jose ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
37 Ferreyra Martin Jesus ARG 1138 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
38 Dos Santos Sandra ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
39 Arce Luis Lautaro ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
40 Pizzuti Santino ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,5
41 Carrera Gabriel ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,0
42 Pinto Florencia Rosario ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,0
43 Fernandez Eric ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,0
44 Staudt Nahuel ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,0
45 Prez Angelo Matias ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 2,0
46 Gerber Joaquin Uriel ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 1,5
47 Dlutowski Garay Blas ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 1,5
48 De Almeida Santiago ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 1,5
49 Rodriguez Milena ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 1,5
50 Mattivi Dante Alejandro ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 1,0
51 Pacheco Rodrigo ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 0,5
52 Pinto Lautaro Manuel ARG 0 Club Ajedrez Oberá 0,5

Fuente: redacción Deportes Misiones.

