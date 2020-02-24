El colombiano José Jiménez ganó el IRT de Oberá

Lunes 24: Básquetbol. 21.30 hs. OTC vs Independiente BBC (Santiago del Estero), por la Liga Argentina, en Oberá. Viernes 28: Básquetbol. 21.30 hs. Villa San Martín vs OTC, por la liga Argentina, en Resistencia. Sábado 29: Fútbol. 19.00 hs. Crucero del Norte vs Unión (Sunchales), por la 21° fecha del Federal A, en el “Andrés Guacurarí”. Domingo 1°: Fútbol. 17.00 hs. Sporting vs La Picada y Nacional vs Timbó, por la 5° fecha del Regional Federal Amateur.